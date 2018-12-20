Ticats and Argos score afternoon kickoff time for 2019 Labour Day classic

The CFL has released its 2019 schedule and some Tiger-Cats fans will be happy with the starting time of a Hamilton tradition.

The Labour Day Classic against the Argos will kick off at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

Hamilton opens its regular season by hosting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday, June 13.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game is Aug. 10 against B.C. The last time the two teams met, it was in the Eastern semi-final at Tim Horton’s Field, with the Tiger-Cats pounding B.C. 48-8.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the Tiger-Cats play the first game against Ottawa Redblacks, who beat Hamilton handily, 46-27, in the Eastern final.

Here is the full Tiger-Cats schedule. All times Eastern.

Pre-season

Saturday, June 1, at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 6, versus Toronto Argonauts, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Thursday, June 13, versus Saskatchewan Roughriders, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, at Toronto Argonauts, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28, Montreal Alouettes, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, at Montreal Alouettes, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13, versus Calgary Stampeders, 7:30 p.m.

BYE WEEK #1

Friday, July 26, versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1, at Saskatchewan Roughriders, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10, versus BC Lions, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, at Ottawa Redblacks, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24, at BC Lions, 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2, versus Toronto Argonauts, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK #2

Saturday, Sept. 14, at Calgary Stampeders, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20, at Edmonton Eskimos, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27, at Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4, versus Edmonton Eskimos, 7 p.m.

BYE WEEK #3

Saturday, Oct. 19, versus Ottawa Redblacks, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, versus Montreal Alouettes, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, versus Toronto Argonauts, 7 p.m.

Division Semi-Final

Sunday, Nov. 10

TBD

Division Final

Sunday, Nov. 17

TBD

107th Grey Cup (Calgary)

Sunday, Nov. 24