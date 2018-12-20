Cocaine, loaded handgun seized in northern Saskatchewan bust

Police seized drugs and arrested three people during a traffic stop in northern Saskatchewan.

RCMP said the driver of a vehicle they stopped Tuesday afternoon on Highway 135, south of Pelican Narrows, told them they were giving three men a ride to Sandy Bay.

READ MORE: Cocaine seized in 2 separate Saskatoon busts

Police said they searched the vehicle after some inquiries and investigation, and found crack cocaine, powered cocaine, marijuana, a loaded handgun, cash, and stolen identification.

The three men were then arrested.

Willy Joseph Lako, 21, Mustafe Hussein, 24, and, Mohammad Omar Ali, 20, are charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.

Ali is also charged with failing to comply with is probation order and firearms probation.

READ MORE: Meth, cocaine seized in bust outside of Yorkton, Sask.

They are scheduled to appear Thursday in Sandy Bay provincial court.

Pelican Narrows is roughly 525 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.