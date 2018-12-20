Quebec men living in storage unit in Norwood, Ont., face drug charges

Two Quebec men allegedly living in a storage unit in Norwood, Ont., face drug charges.

Peterborough County OPP say on Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m., officers looked into a suspicious person complaint on Highway 7 in the village of Norwood, about 35 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Police found two men living in a commercial storage unit. Officers also say they found drugs.

Mario Laliberte, 53, of Levis, Que., and Matthias McKenzie, 33, of Quebec City, were arrested and each charged with possession of scheduled III substance — methylphenidate — a drug often sold under the trade name of Ritalin.

Laliberte was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Both men are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Jan. 10.