Portion of Dugald Road closed until Friday

The City of Winnipeg is reminding drivers they may need to look for an alternative route if they travel on Dugald Road.

The city says Dugald Road between Plessis Avenue and Ravenhurst Street will be closed starting Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

They say the anticipated re-opening will be Dec. 21 at 10 p.m.

The cause of the closure is due to urgent water main repairs.

They say there’s currently only one commercial resident who will experience water service disruption due to the repairs, so far.