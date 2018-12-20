RCMP put down ‘aggressive’ coyote after it kills 3-month-old puppy in Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP have put down an aggressive coyote after it attacked and killed a three-month-old puppy in a yard.

On Wednesday night, police responded to a call about an “aggressive” coyote that attacked a puppy at a home that backs on to the Woodside golf course in Airdrie.

“The homeowners chased the coyote to try and save their dog, however, the dog did not survive the attack,” police said in a news release Thursday morning. “The coyote was then aggressive towards the humans.”

READ MORE: 2 attacks on humans prompt ‘brazen’ coyote warning from City of Airdrie

Police said they found the coyote about an hour later. It was acting aggressively towards the officers, so it was put down, police said.

The coyote’s death follows two brazen attacks on people in Airdrie by coyotes on Dec. 14 and 17, forcing the city to issue a warning about the animals.

One of the people bitten was six-year-old Andrew Bergen, who was visiting the Festival of Lights with his mother, Elizabeth Bergen, and her boyfriend.

Andrew recounted the coyote running towards him, growling when he reached the bottom of the slide.

“My heart was beating so fast,” he said.

Andrew was at the bottom of the slide at the playground when he was bitten on the shoulder/neck area of his jacket, his mother told Global News. Thanks to his tough snowsuit, the animal didn’t break any skin and the suit was still intact.

The boy is doing well, his mom said.

READ MORE: Top 6 ways to help prevent conflicts with coyotes

The City takes aggressive coyotes very seriously and has been working with a wildlife control contractor to renew their fear of humans and to make coyotes feel unwelcome in areas of close proximity to humans. Learn more at https://t.co/LQ7Tx8eR6g pic.twitter.com/VymB9CNWeO — City of Airdrie (@City_of_Airdrie) November 19, 2018

The city said it’s been working to make the animals feel unwelcome. The city has started with hazing and scent deterrents (bear urine) in the Bayside, Midtown and Nose Creek Park areas. Live traps have also been set.

“It is important to note that coyotes will continue to be common in the city,” the city said. “They are a natural predator that benefit our ecosystem by controlling rodents, rabbits and other pests but they become a problem when they lose their fear of humans.”

Officials encourage anyone who spots or has an interaction with a coyote to report it by calling 403-948-8400, adding the reports help with mapping the animals’ movements and determining a plan to control them.

More information on coyotes and what to do in the event of an encounter, as well as information on coyotes and pets, can be found on the City of Airdrie’s website.

WATCH: The City of Airdrie has issued a warning about aggressive coyotes. Two people, including a 6-year-old boy, have been attacked this week. Lauren Pullen talks with the young boy who was bit.

– With files from Heide Pearson and Lauren Pullen