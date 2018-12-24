10 apps to get healthy, organized and sharper in 2019
The majority of us already spend unneeded hours on our phones, but there are ways to make most of your time.
Apps are essential to get things done — from banking to chatting to coming up with the perfect post on Instagram. But there are several apps out there that not only make us more productive but will also teach us a new skill or two.
Global News has put together some of the trendiest apps to use in 2019. These are apps that have won awards in 2018, topped best apps lists and those that are recommended by our staff.
Some of these apps reward users, can teach you a new language, or even help you get sharper in the new year. Check out the full list below.
Carrot Rewards
Credit: Google Play
Get rewarded for doing simple things like walking — we’re serious. Carrot Rewards lets members (currently in Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland) earn points for popular loyalty programs by doing surveys, quizzes and even taking steps. Linked to programs like Scene points, Aeroplan Miles, Drop points, Petro-Point and more, users can also use their Google Fit to track their daily activity. Available on Androids and iPhones.
Peak
Credit: Apple
If you love playing games on your phone, it’s time to challenge your brain. Peak can help you improve memory, attention, problem-solving, mental agility, creativity and more. The app is free, but a paid advanced version offers intensive programs for specific skills. Available on Androids and iPhones.
Monday.com
Credit: Google Play
An app ideal for project management, Monday.com organizes and manages projects, tasks and workflows. The app lets you plan ahead, pinpoint important deadlines and connect with your team in one place — without long email threads or meetings. Available on Androids and iPhones.
Apollo for Reddit
Credit: Apple
Sometimes Reddit can seem cluttered, but Apollo, which was designed by a former Apple employee, allows Reddit users to have a smooth browsing experience. With fast loading pages, customization options and a jump bar, Apollo allows you to check out the feeds you are really interested in, making the most out of your time. Available on iPhones.
Procreate Pocket
Credit: Apple
For all the creatives out there, Procreate Pocket lets you create your very own masterpieces on your phone. With a collection of brushes, painting effects and gesture controls, you can even watch your creations on a playback mode. Research has shown art can help improve one’s mental health. Available on iPhones.
#SelfCare
Credit: Apple
#SelfCare acts like your own personal escape. Voted as one of the trendiest apps in 2018 (in the “me time: section), this app has everything from breathing exercises to a painting game to calming, soothing music. The app’s bedroom — which acts as a landing page — is also beautifully designed. Available on Androids and iPhones.
Drops: Learn 31 New Languages
Learning a new language these days can seem out of reach, but there have been plenty of apps that have allowed users to gain knowledge on how to form basic sentence structure. In 2018, the focus was on Drop, a free app that curated word lists with more than 2,600 words (that’s 90 per cent of everyday language). Languages offered include German, French, Korean, Indonesian, Arabic, Thai and more. Available on Androids and iPhones.
Forest: Stay focused
Credit: Google Play
How much time do you spend on your phone? If it’s a question you can’t answer, it may be time to face your phone addiction. Forest allows you to plant seeds and watch them grow into trees. There’s just one catch — every time you use your phone, the tree begins to wither. Not only will this challenge you to spend less time on your phone (and other apps in general), it will free up some much-needed time to be productive. Available on Androids and iPhones.
Otter Voice Notes
Credit: Google Play
Otter is a sophisticated note-taking app that lets you record conversations or make mental notes in English. The app currently offers 600 free minutes of recording per month, ideal for meetings, interviews or scripts. Available on Androids and iPhones.
Sweat: Kayla Itsines Fitness
Credit: Apple
For anyone who has been following Kayla Itsines on social media over the last few years, you know just how powerful her BBG Program has become. The Bikini Body Guide workout, which focuses on HIIT training and eating clean, is one of the most popular workouts and diet plans online. In this app, Itsines offers hundreds of quick workouts, targeted workouts and more than 400 recipes. Available on Androids and iPhones.
