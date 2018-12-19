Winnipeg Goldeyes trade Grant Heyman for first baseman

The Winnipeg Goldeyes used 10 different players at first base last season, but they’re hoping for a little more stability at the position after Wednesday’s trade for Correlle Prime.

The Goldeyes announced they’ve acquired the first baseman in a trade with the Can-Am League’s Rockland Boulders for the rights to outfielder Grant Heyman. The Fish also signed catcher Luis Touron.

Prime, 24, joins the Fish after playing for the American Association’s Texas AirHogs last season. He had four hitting streaks of seven or more games in 2018. Prime batted .279 with seven home runs and 42 RBI in his first season in the American Association. He’s played seven seasons of professional baseball and reached the AA level after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2012.

“Correlle was a player that I was trying to sign last season when he was released from affiliated ball,” Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney said in a media release.

“He performed very well in our ballpark as a member of the AirHogs, and I’m hopeful that he can be a big run-producer for us in 2019.”

Prime had a homer and five RBI in three games at Shaw Park last season. Last week the AirHogs dealt his rights to the Boulders.

Heyman, 25, hit .279 with 19 homers and 45 RBI in 94 games in his first season with the Goldeyes.

Touron comes to the Goldeyes after he played in the Czech Republic last year. The 24-year-old is still classified as a rookie.

“Luis is a very athletic, rookie catcher that Rudy Arias (former Goldeyes coach) highly recommended,” Forney said. “Luis played well last year in the Czech Republic, and is looking to play and gain exposure in North America.”

The Goldeyes now have three players under contract for next season with outfielder James Harris also signed for the 2019 campaign.