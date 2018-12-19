Semi-truck carrying parcels burns on B.C. section of Trans-Canada Highway

A commercial truck was engulfed in flames in B.C.’s Interior on Tuesday evening, and it’s still causing minor traffic delays along the Trans-Canada Highway, Revelstoke RCMP reported on Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident took place approximately 32 kilometres south of Revelstoke, near Alberta Canyon, around 8:30 p.m., and that the semi and its trailer were fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The burning rig, which was carrying parcels, blocked both lanes of the Trans-Canada.

It’s believed the truck worked for a private delivery company.

Revelstoke RCMP Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said the truck, trailer and contents were completely destroyed by the fire. The driver, from Alberta, reported seeing sparks coming from under the dash prior to jumping out of the truck and watching it come to a stop in the westbound ditch. The driver sustained only minor injuries.

The burned-out rig is still in place, with Grabinsky stating it will be removed at a later date, possibly today, when it’s safe to do so. The highway is open to alternating traffic, and motorists can expect minor delays.

For the latest road conditions, including possible road closures, visit drivebc.ca.