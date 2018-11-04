Child transported to hospital following collision with semi truck near Drayton Valley

A 6-year-old girl was flown by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Edmonton in serious condition, after the truck she was a passenger in collided with a semi truck near Drayton Valley.

The collision happened on the Highway 22 bridge around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police believe the pick up truck the girl was travelling in hit a patch of black ice and slid into the guard rail on the opposite side of the bridge. It was subsequently struck by an eastbound flat-deck semi truck.

“All of the occupants were able to vacate the vehicles prior to the pick up truck becoming engulfed in flames,” RCMP said in a release on Sunday.

“Road conditions were determined to be the primary cause of the collision, and police would like to remind everyone to be cautious this time of year as road conditions can change drastically in a short period of time,” RCMP said.

The driver of the pick up truck was taken to hospital in Drayton Valley.

The male driver of the semi truck was not injured.