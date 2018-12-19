Fisherman convicted in Cape Breton ‘murder for lobster’ case granted full parole

A fisherman sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in what became known as Cape Breton’s “murder-for-lobster” case has been granted full parole after serving three years behind bars.

The Parole Board of Canada issued a statement Wednesday saying no concerns were raised when 71-year-old Joseph James Landry of Little Anse, N.S., was released on day parole back in June.

The board said Landry spent time with his family, kept busy around his house and took part in mackerel fishing.

In January 2015, Landry was convicted of manslaughter in the death of 43-year-old Phillip Boudreau, whose damaged, overturned boat was found shortly after he disappeared off the southern tip of Cape Breton on June 1, 2013.

During Landry’s trial, the Crown said Boudreau’s death was the result of a sustained attack by a three-man lobster fishing crew, and that Landry believed Boudreau had been cutting his traps.

Court heard Landry used a rifle to fire four shots at Boudreau, one of which hit him in the leg.