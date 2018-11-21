Crime
Fisherman convicted in Cape Breton ‘murder for lobster’ case granted day parole

A fisherman sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in what became known as Cape Breton's "murder-for-lobster" case has been granted day parole only three years into his sentence. The judge presiding over the trial of Joseph James Landry in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death last year of Phillip Boudreau, allows reporters to take photographs of the boat that Boudreau was on before his death on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014.

A fisherman sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in what became known as Cape Breton’s “murder-for-lobster” case has been granted day parole after serving three years behind bars.

The Parole Board of Canada decided in June that 71-year-old Joseph James Landry of Little Anse, N.S., should be released to a halfway house for six months.

In January 2015, he was convicted of manslaughter in the death of 43-year-old Phillip Boudreau, whose damaged, overturned boat was found shortly after he disappeared off the southern tip of Cape Breton on June 1, 2013.

During Landry’s trial, the Crown said Boudreau’s death was the result of a sustained attack by a three-man lobster fishing crew, and that Landry believed Boudreau had been cutting his traps.

After their fishing boat rammed Boudreau’s speedboat three times, Landry used a rifle to fire four shots at Boudreau, one of which hit him in the leg.

Landry then used a gaff to hook Boudreau and drag him out to sea.

