Masked man busted for breaking and entering at three Winnipeg businesses

A Winnipeg man faces a handful of charges after a series of masked break-and-enters to three local businesses in July and September.

All three incidents took place in the late night or early morning hours, and in each case, the suspect broke a glass door to get into the building before fleeing with cash.

The police Forensic Services Unit was able to find forensic evidence at two of the scenes – break-ins on Grant Avenue and McPhillips Street – and identify the suspect with the help of the RCMP’s national forensic lab.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning at an apartment in the first 100 block of Carlton Street.

Toby Lee Vincent Mason, 38, has been charged with three counts of break, enter and theft, two counts of wearing a disguise with intent, and failing to comply with conditions.

