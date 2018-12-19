N.S. man faces additional charges in Berwick shooting incident with RCMP

More charges have been laid against a 26-year-old Nova Scotia man in a shooting incident with RCMP during a traffic stop.

The incident happened near Berwick, N.S., at around 4 a.m. Dec. 11. RCMP had stopped a vehicle on Highway 101 for a Motor Vehicle Act offence.

RCMP say there was an “interaction” between the police officer and the 26-year-old driver, which resulted “in the discharge of a firearm.” They would not say who shot the firearm.

The driver fled into a wooded area and was arrested four hours later, with help from the RCMP police service, air service and Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Highway 101 in the area was closed until 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 as police searched the area. They continued to search the area near Parker Condon Road in the days after.

On Dec. 17, officers located a firearm near the area where the suspect was arrested by police.

The driver, Dhari Salman Shalaan, was charged on Dec. 12 with escaping lawful custody, assaulting a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Nine more charges have since been added, including impeding the performance of duty, use of a firearm during flight from police, pointing a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He has been remanded into custody and is next scheduled for court on Dec. 20.

The full list of additional charges is:

impeding performance of duty using violence

impeding performance of duty by threatening to use violence

using a firearm during flight from police

carrying, handling, transporting or storing a restricted weapon in a careless manner

pointing a firearm

possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

carrying a concealed weapon

possessing a firearm without a licence

possession of a firearm while prohibited

The passenger, 21-year-old Treyton Alexander Marsman, was charged with obstruction. He was remanded into custody and released on Dec. 18 with conditions and scheduled to return to Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 29, 2019.