Toys for Tickets in Bradford West Gwillimbury raises over $3,000 in toys for children in need

Residents in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury who chose to pay their parking fines with toy donations have raised more than $3,000 in toys for children in need.

For the first time this year, anyone who received a ticket for parking on the street in Bradford West Gwillimbury during the winter overnight ban between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14, was invited to pay by donating toys of equal value of their fine.

According to a release issued by the town, more than 60 parking tickets were paid through the program, resulting in more than $3,000 worth of toys which will be distributed to local families by the Bradford Helping Hand Food Bank.

In order to further benefit the local community, the town also stipulated the toys had to be purchased from stores in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen so many people come in to pay a parking ticket with smiles on their faces,” the town’s manager of enforcement, Brent Lee, said in the release. “It’s important to build positive relationships with the community and we’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated.”

