Evening Pritchard Avenue fire considered suspicious

A fire on Tuesday evening has been deemed suspicious.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday police said they were called to an empty home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue to a small fire.

READ MORE: North End fire has Winnipeg police knocking on doors for answers

Residents in the neighborhood say police were knocking on doors to look for any answers.

One resident says after 6 p.m. crews were seen packing up their equipment.

Police said the damage is estimated at $10,000. They said there are no reported injuries.

This is the third fire on the street in recent weeks.