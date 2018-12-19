Evening Pritchard Avenue fire considered suspicious
A fire on Tuesday evening has been deemed suspicious.
Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday police said they were called to an empty home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue to a small fire.
Residents in the neighborhood say police were knocking on doors to look for any answers.
One resident says after 6 p.m. crews were seen packing up their equipment.
Police said the damage is estimated at $10,000. They said there are no reported injuries.
This is the third fire on the street in recent weeks.
