North End fire has Winnipeg police knocking on doors for answers

A North End fire Tuesday night saw crews working to fight the flames until early Wednesday.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to a one-and-a-half storey house fire in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews found no one in the house.

Firefighters fought the flames from outside of the house, as it was deemed to be unsafe to go inside.

Residents of the neighbourhood say police knocked on nearby doors asking for information. Police say the fire is still under investigation.

The city is advising motorists to drive with caution in the area, as a large amount of water was used by crews, leaving the roads icy.

They say city crews will be monitoring the area and applying sand if necessary.