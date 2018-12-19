Third Canadian detained in China amid rising tensions

A third Canadian was detained in China, Global Affairs Canada confirmed Wednesday morning.

The identity of the person wasn’t disclosed because of the privacy act, officials said.

News of the detainment comes more than week after two other Canadians were taken into custody on Dec. 10.

Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman who worked on the border of China and North Korea, have met with Canadian ambassador to China John McCallum.

The Chinese government has said they are suspected of endangering China’s state security.

Chinese officials usually detain people for questioning before officially arresting or charging them. The process can take up to six months.

Consular assistance is being provided to all three, and their families, officials from Global Affairs say.

The arrests come after Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada with the possibility of extradition to the U.S.

Canadian officials say there is no explicit link between Meng’s arrest and the Canadians’ detention. But former diplomats and policy experts have said the detentions are a form of “tit-for-tat” reprisal by China.

China has repeatedly called for Canada to correct its mistake and to release Meng or face unspecified consequences.

But Canada says Meng’s arrest isn’t political and that we must follow the rule of law.

