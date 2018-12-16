Canada’s ambassador to China meets with second detained Canadian Michael Spavor

Canada’s ambassador to China, John McCallum, met with detained Canadian Michael Spavor in China on Sunday, a spokesperson for Global Affairs told Global News.

The meeting came two days after McCallum was granted access to meet with Michael Kovrig, who was detained last week.

“Today, Canada was granted consular access to Michael Spavor,” spokesperson Richard Walker told Global News.

“Canadian consular officials continue to provide consular services to [Spavor] and his family and will continue to seek further access to Mr. Spavor,” he added.

Consular access typically involves assessing the well-being of the individual, offering them guidance on the legal process of the country, helping them access medical attention if required and enabling them to communicate with their family.

Both Spavor and Kovrig were detained by Chinese authorities under accusations of posing threats to national security, days after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver at the behest of U.S. authorities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that he expected Chinese authorities to grant consular access to Spavor in the coming days.

