Sock collection for Kelowna homeless exceeds goal

Cole Himer thought his goal to collect 1,000 pairs of socks for Kelowna’s homeless was ambitious.

Reaching that goal turned out to be easy when donations started pouring in.

“We ended up raising 2,040 pairs of socks,” Himer said.

That equals two pairs of socks for every person living in a shelter facility in Kelowna, he said.

The 18-year-old and his family brought their winter tradition to Kelowna, having moved from Edmonton recently.

“Socks for our Homeless” was organized by Himer, his father and other young people at his church, Emmanuel Pentecostal in West Kelowna.

As word of the charitable effort spread, donations came in through Rose Valley Elementary, Mar Jok Elementary, FedEx and Himer’s church.

“It’s good to see the Christmas spirit and people chipping in,” Kelowna Gospel Mission executive director Randy Benson said.

Benson met Himel as he brought a box to their shelter Tuesday afternoon.

“Socks are the number one item that are requested for, especially at this time of year. It seems like we can never have too many,” Benson said.

Himel is grateful for the community’s support that made his first sock drive in Kelowna successful.

“We just hope to spread the joy that Jesus did at Christmas,” Himel said.