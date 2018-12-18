Summerland food bank distributes Christmas hampers to 140 families

It’s been a rough year for 34-year-old single mother Lacey Meyers.

“We faced some issues with housing, unemployment, health crisis,” she said at the Summerland food bank on Tuesday.

Meyers has four children in her care. She is struggling with the housing affordability crisis and is trying to make ends meet.

“We did have one month of being homeless, myself and the children,” she said.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Dec. 17, 2018) Kelowna community Food bank Christmas hampers are in high demand.

Her biggest fear is “not having Christmas presents to open on Christmas Day.”

That’s why she came to the Summerland United Church, as volunteers from several local organizations — including the food bank, Toys for Tots & Teens and a local knitting group — distributed toys, clothing, warm scarves and toques to people in need.

Individuals and businesses as well as the Summerland fire department provided donations.

“Families are stressed this time of year and we just try and fill the void for them,” said Ingrid Wuensche, food bank coordinator.

A void filled and a relief for low-income parents like Lacey.

“I got a baby stroller with a baby for my three-year-old and then I got this Dove men care for my 13-year-old who looks more like he’s 16,” she said with a huge smile on her face.

The Christmas hampers were distributed to 140 Summerland families, including 92 children.

“This town surprises me every year; the generosity, it is mind boggling,” Wuensche said.

“I think it’s something that a lot of people in the community need to know, that there’s a lot of people who need this kind of help over the holidays,” Meyers added.

With armfuls of gifts, Lacey was also provided a food hamper and sent on her way. The holidays shining just alittle brighter.

“Merry Christmas!” she waved while driving away.