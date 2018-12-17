Okanagan Christmas hamper distribution begins

Staff and volunteers at the Central Okanagan Food Bank are handing out more than 2,000 Christmas hampers over the next five days.

“This will be the first time the Christmas hamper distribution will take place from our new facility,” Central Okanagan Food Bank executive director Lenetta Parry said in a news release.

“The need in our community is constant, and we deeply thank all those who have donated funds, food or time.”

The food bank hopes to create a festive atmosphere for its clients during the hamper distribution.

Santa will be visiting, and hot chocolate and Christmas treats will also be available.