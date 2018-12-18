Winter storm warning continues for B.C. Interior highways

If you plan on driving into or out of B.C.’s Southern Interior, prepare for treacherous road conditions.

On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada continued its winter storm warning for mountain passes between the Fraser Valley and Alberta border. Affected regions include the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Similkameen, West Kootenay, Shuswap, West and East Columbia. On Monday, the weather service said approximately 50 centimetres of snow was projected to fall between Monday evening and Wednesday afternoon on Interior highways.

“A moist Pacific frontal system has moved across Southern B.C. today,” said Environment Canada. “In its wake, a strong southwest flow will continue to generate flurries near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway tonight through Wednesday morning.”

#BCHwy5 #Coquihalla up to 1 hour delays between box canyon & Zopkios due to weather conditions. Travel advisory is also in place. https://t.co/tr1rK8q1MM #HopeBC #Merritt — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 19, 2018

Limited visibility and blowing snow has been reported on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

Environment Canada added that approximately 30 cm of snow had fallen near the Coquihalla summit since Monday night, and that an additional 15 to 25 cm was forecast by Wednesday morning.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” Environment Canada warned. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

With a winter weather travel advisory now in effect on the #Coquihalla, we've put in place our Snowshed Protocol. Learn what that means (video included) and how it's all about safety: https://t.co/5u0CmPdzaH #shiftintowinter pic.twitter.com/RBKHy0VjmG — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 18, 2018

Those warnings also applied to Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass [15-25 cm forecast] and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass [5-10 cm forecast]; the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass [15-25 cm forecast].

For the latest driving conditions, visit DriveBC.