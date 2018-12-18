Plan in motion to clean up abandoned scrap tires in Assiniboia, Sask.

A plan to address the long-standing issue of abandoned scrap tires in a southwest Saskatchewan town is moving forward.

The Assiniboia Rubber Recycling plant closed in February 2014, leaving behind 6,678 tonnes of tires and processed materials.

Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan (TSS) will oversee the disposal and cleanup at the site.

“It was identified as one of our top priorities,” TSS board of directors chairperson Colin Fraser said in a press release.

“By working collaboratively with the (Saskatchewan) Ministry of Environment, we will be able to help remediate the Assiniboia site. This project has been a long time coming, and we are pleased to play an active role in the solution.”

The province’s scrap tire recycling program operator, TSS, will also determine the cost of the cleanup.

Assiniboia Mayor Bob Himbeault said this issue has been very concerning for the community, and they’re looking forward to a successful resolution.

The cleanup is expected to be finished in 2019.

Assiniboia is roughly 155 kilometres southwest of Regina.