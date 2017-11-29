List of recyclable consumer electronics grows in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government has expanded the list of consumer electronics that will be accepted for recycling next year, keeping more of the products out of landfills.

The government repealed the waste electronics equipment regulations and replaced it with the electronic equipment stewardship regulations after consulting with the industry and other stakeholders.

The amendments will allow for recycling of additional end-of-life electronic products, which include:

“We are proud to celebrate 10 years of electronics recycling in Saskatchewan,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“(I) want to congratulate the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) on their success and commitment to the province, which supports this growing list of environmentally responsible recycling options that we can soon offer to people.”

EPRA will adjust its program over the next several months to include the additional products eligible for recycling.

“EPRA Saskatchewan is pleased to offer safe, secure and convenient recycling of electronics,” EPRA Saskatchewan director Gayleen Creelman said.

“It is our privilege to build on 10 years of successful recycling and support the expansion of regulated electronics introduced by the Ministry of Environment.”

The expanded program in Saskatchewan starts May 1, 2018.

Government officials said the program will be comparable to others in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba. Environmental handling fees will added at the point of purchase for each item.