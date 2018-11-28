Saskatchewan government sues Ottawa over cost of uranium mine cleanup

The Saskatchewan government has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the cleanup of a northern uranium mine.

The statement of claim, filed Nov. 27, said the federal government has not contributed equally to the cost of cleaning up the Gunnar mine, just west of Fond du Lac on Lake Athabasca.

Saskatchewan Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said the province has spent more than $125 million on cleaning up the abandoned mine, while the federal government has provided only $1.13 million to date.

An agreement was signed between Saskatchewan and Ottawa in 2006 committing to sharing the costs of the cleanup.

“After repeated requests to the federal government to honour its joint obligations to the north, to northern and First Nations communities and to the environment, we are left with no choice,” Eyre said in a statement.

“We implore the federal government to pay its fair share of continuing remediation work.”

The province said uranium mining is the only federally-regulated natural resource due to the Canadian government declaring it a national interest in the 1940s.

The mine started operating in 1955 and ceased production in 1963.

Eyre said the province takes the cleanup of the site seriously and is calling on the federals government to pay their share of the costs.

“The federal government agreed to cost-share this project equally, but has since refused to uphold its end of the agreement,” Eyre said.

“Despite the rhetoric by the current federal government about how important the environment and relations with First Nations are, its lack of action to fulfill its obligation demonstrates otherwise.”

The total cost of the cleanup project is estimated at $280 million.