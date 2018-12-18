Provincial government orders Ambulance NB to scrap bilingual hiring condition

The provincial government has told Ambulance New Brunswick to eliminate bilingual hiring requirements in some mainly unilingual regions of the province.

The province says “the lack of qualified bilingual applicants” means Ambulance NB will have to review the level of demand for each official language for the paramedic positions that are subject to reposting.

The province is also implementing a freeze on reposting bilingual positions pending the review of the level of demand for each official language, as well as ensuring the selection of a candidate is made based upon seniority when “reposting non-relevant bilingual positions.”

The province’s Health Minister Hugh Flemming says Ambulance NB will have to implement the directives immediately.

“This announcement represents another step towards improving paramedic service in the province and prioritizing the lives and safety of New Brunswickers,” said Flemming in a statement.

“The implementation of these changes will improve the availability of trained and qualified paramedics currently in the system.”

The change is being made despite a judicial review of language requirements for ambulances, slated to begin next month.

“The Department of Health does not object to the government proceeding with the judicial review of the adjudicator’s decision for the purposes of legal clarity,” said Flemming.

A court ruling last year said bilingual paramedic services must be provided, but a labour adjudicator said there may be ways to lessen the language requirements.

