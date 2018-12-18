City of Vancouver releases 23 recommendations to combat ongoing opioid crisis

The City of Vancouver is out with 23 recommendations to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

It’s part of Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart’s campaign promise to establish an emergency task force for the city.

On average, Vancouver experiences a death a day from the overdose crisis, according to Vancouver Fire Chief Darrell Reid.

Vancouver Mayor @kennedystewart and memebers of community here to chat about emergency opioid task force report: 3 key elements 1) People – Focus on Indigenous people and women 2) Stopping cycle of overdoses — support treatments 3) Safe supply project – BCCDC pilot pic.twitter.com/M6a0ZXEPH6 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) December 18, 2018

Stewart highlighted three key strategies for the task force, including support for Indigenous communities, women and children to access treatments to stop the overdose cycle, better access to safe drug supply in the Downtown Eastside and a safe supply project through the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

There are 23 recommendations in total. Mayor Stewart says reccomendations can be taken over the next 18 months to fight opioid crisis. This report will go to city council on Thursday for approval. https://t.co/pnftw6Pcti — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) December 18, 2018

“This project has been approved. It’s a scientific research progeny,” Stewart said. “What we are doing is identifying sites to get the project moving.”

The project will cost the city $500,000 and it is calling on the province for $2.7 million in funding.

The report goes to council on Thursday.

While these actions *can* be taken over next 18 months, Mayor @kennedystewart hopes to see some initiatives in place in 6 months. https://t.co/NYnhveEk72 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) December 18, 2018