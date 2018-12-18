City of Vancouver releases 23 recommendations to combat ongoing opioid crisis
The City of Vancouver is out with 23 recommendations to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.
It’s part of Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart’s campaign promise to establish an emergency task force for the city.
On average, Vancouver experiences a death a day from the overdose crisis, according to Vancouver Fire Chief Darrell Reid.
Stewart highlighted three key strategies for the task force, including support for Indigenous communities, women and children to access treatments to stop the overdose cycle, better access to safe drug supply in the Downtown Eastside and a safe supply project through the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
“This project has been approved. It’s a scientific research progeny,” Stewart said. “What we are doing is identifying sites to get the project moving.”
The project will cost the city $500,000 and it is calling on the province for $2.7 million in funding.
The report goes to council on Thursday.
