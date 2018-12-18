Salvation Army needs Londoners’ help for strong finish to Christmas Hamper campaign

The Salvation Army is asking Londoners to dig deep in the final days of the Christmas Hamper Campaign.

READ MORE: Corus Radio London holds record-breaking Drive-Thru Toy Drive for The Salvation Army

According to officials, more than 4,700 bags of toys have been handed out over the first three distribution days, but with only two days left, there’s still a need for toys for ages one to two and nine to 12.

“The response from Londoners has been amazing. We are always very appreciative and so thankful that Londoners answer the call every year,” said Salvation Army spokesperson Shannon Wise.

“There are thousands of families that we still need to help. If anyone does have donations or is willing to help out at all, they are most welcome,” she said.

Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Metroland Media Agriplex at the Western Fair between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Corus Radio London kicks off campaign for drive-thru toy drive

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army also needs to fill 80 kettle shifts between Dec. 18 and Christmas Eve.

“Our Christmas Kettle Campaign helps our programs and services continue running throughout the year,” Wise said.

WATCH: Volunteers prepare toys for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program

She said the program helps “things like respite programs, our dementia program at the London Village, our food bank, our housing stability bank, healthy homes program to keep people active and to create a sense of community, and much, much more.”

“We really rely on these funds to get us through the entire year.”

Wise says you can volunteer for two or three hours, or a whole day, adding you can sign up online at www.londonchristmaskettles.ca