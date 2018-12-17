Inmate caught allegedly smuggling unauthorized tobacco into N.B. penitentiary

An inmate allegedly attempting to smuggle unauthorized tobacco into Dorchester Penitentiary was caught by RCMP and corrections officers, the Correctional Service of Canada said on Monday.

The correctional service says that during a 7:30 a.m. headcount in the minimum security unit of the penitentiary on Monday, staff members discovered that an inmate was not accounted for.

They immediately contacted the RCMP and advised the surrounding communities.

Roughly two hours later, at 9:45 a.m., the inmate was found in an unauthorized area of the penitentiary, where he was allegedly hiding with a package of unauthorized items.

The Correctional Service of Canada said the items included 59 bales of tobacco and 50 packages of rolling paper, which it says has an institutional value estimated to be $11,800.

Smoking has been banned at all federal correctional facilities since 2008.