Saskatoon city council paves the way for Uber and Lyft with bylaw approval

Ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft could soon arrive in Saskatoon after city council approved regulations surrounding the service.

Councillors voted 8-2 in favour of the bylaw, which includes requirements like a $3.75 minimum fare, criminal record checks including a vulnerable sector check and a business licensing structure. Coun. Hilary Gough and Coun. Bev Dubois voted against it.

The bylaw also requires ridesharing providers to disclose the first name and photo of the driver, along with the make, model, colour and provincial licence plate of the vehicle.

Passengers must be allowed to track the location and route of the vehicle while it’s carrying the customer.

Drivers cannot be hailed from the street and must have a decal identifying the company, according to the bylaw.

The Saskatchewan government’s Vehicles for Hire Act took effect Dec. 14. Under provincial rules, eligible drivers must have a commercial licence (Class 1-4) or a Class 5 with specific conditions.

Conditions for Class 5 drivers include not being in the Graduated Driver’s Licensing (GDL) program and having at least two years’ experience following the GDL period. Drivers must have fewer than 12 points in the province’s Driver Improvement Program.

Ridesharing drivers cannot have impaired driving-related suspensions in the past 10 years.

