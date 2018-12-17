North Preston woman celebrates success of Insta-famous business

A Nova Scotia entrepreneur who became famous on Instagram after a photo of her and her daughters went viral is celebrating the boom of her small business.

The photo that made Kienya Booker an internet sensation asked people to identify who in the picture was the mother and who were the daughters.

“The top part of the photo was the old pic and the bottom part was the more recent pic so I was like ‘Throwback Thursday, me and my daughters.’ And it went crazy; my Instagram just went crazy,” said Booker.

The “who’s the mom” photo went viral and helped launch Booker’s business, KB’s Golden Hair Fetish, based out of her home in North Preston — one of the oldest black communities in Canada.

Now, with more than 100,000 Instagram followers, Booker’s hair and beauty products are being recognized around the world. She’s even got a large following for her online “how to” videos.

“I was like ‘OK, let me post some styles that I do on my own hair,’ so I did that and I got a lot of companies that would send me products to do reviews for them so I was like OK,” said Booker.

“It was anywhere from Instagram reviews to YouTube reviews.”

Booker wants to take her growing extension and wig business to the next level. She’s launched an online store for her products and given up her day job to pursue her passion full-time.

Now, Booker hopes to open her own salon.

“I’d like to see a nice salon open or a hair shop where you can get product and get your hair done,” she said.

Since her Instagram fame has grown, Booker now ships her products all across North America and the United Kingdom.