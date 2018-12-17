Sask. ’60s Scoop apology to happen in January

Premier Scott Moe has announced that the long-promised 60s Scoop apology will take place Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

The apology will be informed on a series of sharing circles that were conducted by the group Sixties Scoop Indigenous Survivors of Saskatchewan (SSISS). The province and SSISS agreed that compensation will not be part of the apology.

Former Premier Brad Wall had been trying to set up a 60s Scoop apology since 2015 with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and and Metis Nation of Saskatchewan, and frequently noted scheduling conflicts in the delay of the apology.

In Nov. 2017, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said he would like to see compensation worth up to $400 million for survivors. Both Wall and Premier Moe said that compensation would not be part of a future apology.

The province shifted their apology talks away from the FSIN and Metis Nation in May, deciding to work toward an apology with the SSISS.

Invitations for the apology will be handled by the SSISS. The province says no other details about the apology will be shared prior to the event.