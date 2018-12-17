‘Do not consume’ notice for tap water rescinded for Hedley, B.C.

The “do not consume” notice for tap water in Hedley has now been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

“Multiple rounds of bacteriological sampling have been satisfactory,” Susan Duncan, a spokesperson with Interior Health, said in an email.

“The operator will continue to monitor the system.”

READ MORE: Hedley, B.C. residents have been without safe tap water for a week

On Dec. 7, Hedley residents were warned that their tap water contained high levels of coliform and elevated levels of arsenic.

Interior Health said it was not safe for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth, even after boiling it.

The #Hedley Improvement District has been criticized for failing to promptly notify all residents about the “do not consume” notice for tap water. Here’s what chairperson Lynn Wells said when asked about it: pic.twitter.com/NQoHskGIoq — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 17, 2018

Officials super-chlorinated the water twice last weekend and were waiting for two rounds of satisfactory test results before the notice could be lifted.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Dec. 10, 2018) ‘They dropped the ball’: Some Hedley residents drank unsafe water unaware of ‘do not consume’ order

— with files from Shelby Thom