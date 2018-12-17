Canada
‘Do not consume’ notice for tap water rescinded for Hedley, B.C.

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A 'do not consume' notice for tap water in Hedley has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

The “do not consume” notice for tap water in Hedley has now been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

“Multiple rounds of bacteriological sampling have been satisfactory,” Susan Duncan, a spokesperson with Interior Health, said in an email.

“The operator will continue to monitor the system.”

On Dec. 7, Hedley residents were warned that their tap water contained high levels of coliform and elevated levels of arsenic.

Interior Health said it was not safe for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth, even after boiling it.

Officials super-chlorinated the water twice last weekend and were waiting for two rounds of satisfactory test results before the notice could be lifted.

— with files from Shelby Thom

