Tips to keep Okanagan homes safe from fires this holiday season

’Tis the season for Christmas lights, candles, holiday baking and so many other special festivities that are magical but can be potentially hazardous.

“The holidays are a time for celebrations, bringing families and our community together,” says Rick Euper, fire and life safety educator and inspector with the Kelowna Fire Department. “However, it’s also a time we see an increase of Kelowna fire dispatch calls related to vehicle accidents, kitchen or electrical house fires and snow-related injuries.”

Euper has several safety tips, beginning with Christmas tree safety.

“If you use a live tree, make sure that it stays watered. We don’t want them to dry out,” Euper warns. “If you’ve ever seen a video of trees burning when they are dry — it’s very drastic. The tree will go up in seconds.”

In addition, there should be no hazards around trees such as candles, space heaters and fireplaces.

Christmas lights can also be problematic. Most recently, LED lights with lower voltage have made holiday decorating much safer, which makes them a better choice.

“When you do purchase lights for trees, make sure you have certification on them such as CAS approval,” Euper said. “If you see frayed wires, something that’s been pinched or maybe the cat chewed it, you want to make sure those are replaced.”

Euper also suggests looking at whether you are overloading an electrical outlet or extension cord.

“You don’t want to overdo them,” said Euper. “Also, at night and when you’re not home, turn them off. Unplug them, ideally.”

Candles are another serious fire threat.

“If you are going to use a live candle, make sure it’s got a sturdy base to sit in so that if the table gets bumped it’s not going to knock over.”

Pets, children and wind from open windows are all additional concerns when it comes to candles. For this reason, Euper suggests using LED candles.

Prior to the holidays, checking the battery life of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors is a must.

“Test it at least once a month. Press the button and it will go through its test,” Euper says. “Carbon monoxide detectors are required in any home that has a parking garage with a bedroom next to it or any fuel-fired appliance, so wood stove, gas fireplace, gas appliances, water heater, range. You’re required to have one near the bedrooms.”

But the greatest fire dangers can generally be found in the kitchen.

“About two-thirds of home fires are caused in the kitchen. And it’s not just oils causing the fires, it’s usually unattended cooking,” Euper said. “The pot will get dry if you’re boiling something and it will actually start to melt down.”

Keeping risks in the kitchen at a minimum involves being sober while cooking as well as keeping focused on the task at hand.

Should a fire start in a pot or pan, do not use water.

“Take a lid, use the lid as a shield, put the lid on and turn off the element,” Eurper explains. “If you can, very carefully slide it away from the heat.”

Most importantly, have a fire escape plan in place for your family and choose a designated meeting area should any fire emergency arise.

For additional fire safety tips, please visit the City of Kelowna’s website.