Nova Scotia’s QEII redevelopment project begins search for design team

The Nova Scotia government has issued two requests for supplier qualifications for the estimated $2-billion redevelopment of Atlantic Canada’s largest hospital complex.

The province says it has begun the search for the team that will design, construct, finance and maintain new construction at Halifax’s QEII Health Sciences Centre, which is to be done through a public-private partnership or P3 funding model.

The pair of requests issued Monday are for a new community outpatient centre to be built in Bayers Lake, and for upgrades and additions to the Halifax Infirmary site. The latter includes the construction of a cancer centre and outpatient and inpatient centres, new hospital beds, operating rooms and an innovation and learning centre.

Separate requests are being issued for the two sites because of the differences in size and complexity of the two developments.

The deadline for submissions for the Bayers Lake project is March 22, while the Halifax Infirmary site deadline is April 26.

To date the government has committed to spending $350 million, including $151 million for the design phase of the project.