Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
December 17, 2018 3:59 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Canadian linebacker to multi-year contract

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Jesse Briggs (34) eludes a tackle by Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Nick Shortill (23) during a faked punt to get a first down during first quarter CFL game action in Hamilton, Ont., on June 29, 2018. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a two-year contract. Briggs was selected 17th overall by Winnipeg in the 2014 CFL draft and has spent the past five seasons with the Bombers. The native of Kelowna, B.C., has appeared in 87 games, tallying 56 special teams tackles and 18 defensive tackles.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
A A

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to whittle away at their long list of free agents.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed pending free agent Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a two-year contract on Monday.

Briggs, 28, has mostly made his mark on special teams in five seasons in the blue and gold.

Story continues below

RELATED: Blue Bombers agree to terms with special teams ace Mike Miller

“Last week we were able to agree with Mike Miller, which was big for our special teams in the next two seasons,” general manager Kyle Walters said in a media release. “Similarly, Jesse also brings many great attributes on special teams and has continued to develop in that role for us.

“He works extremely hard, is a quiet player who goes about his business and does so at a very high level.”

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers win big at CFL Awards

Briggs was originally selected by the Bombers in the second round of the 2014 CFL Draft. In 87 career games, he’s recorded 56 special teams tackles, and 18 defensive tackles. He appeared in all 18 games in the 2018 season and has now recorded double-digit special teams tackles in four of his five seasons in the CFL.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bombers free agents
CFL
Jesse Briggs
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Football
Winnipeg Sports

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News