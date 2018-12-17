Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Canadian linebacker to multi-year contract

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to whittle away at their long list of free agents.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed pending free agent Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a two-year contract on Monday.

Briggs, 28, has mostly made his mark on special teams in five seasons in the blue and gold.

“Last week we were able to agree with Mike Miller, which was big for our special teams in the next two seasons,” general manager Kyle Walters said in a media release. “Similarly, Jesse also brings many great attributes on special teams and has continued to develop in that role for us.

“He works extremely hard, is a quiet player who goes about his business and does so at a very high level.”

Briggs was originally selected by the Bombers in the second round of the 2014 CFL Draft. In 87 career games, he’s recorded 56 special teams tackles, and 18 defensive tackles. He appeared in all 18 games in the 2018 season and has now recorded double-digit special teams tackles in four of his five seasons in the CFL.

