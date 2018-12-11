Blue Bombers agree to terms with special teams ace Mike Miller

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are retaining the services of one of their best players on their kick and punt coverage teams. The football club announced Tuesday that veteran Mike Miller has agreed to terms on a two-year contract.

Miller, among Winnipeg’s 31 pending free agents, was second on the Bombers in special teams tackles this past season with 22. He led the Blue and Gold in that category, with the same number of special teams tackles in 2017.

Miller joined the Blue Bombers after being released by the Edmonton Eskimos, where he spent his first six CFL seasons.

The 29-year-old from Riverview, N.B., played his university football at Acadia University and has been among the leaders in special teams tackles since joining the CFL in 2011.

“Obviously from a pure special teams standpoint, Mike Miller stands out as one of the best in the CFL,” said Bombers GM Kyle Walters.

“It isn’t just his on-field play in that aspect of the game, either. It’s his knowledge of schemes, preparation, and attention to detail before even getting on the field.

“He’s also contributed for us at times on offence, and overall is great for our locker room. We are excited to bring him back.”

Miller said Tuesday that he’s excited to remain a Bomber.

“Coach O’Shea and the environment in Winnipeg makes this an easy decision for me,” he said.

“The past few seasons we have felt we’re so close to where we want to be, and hopefully in 2019, we’re finally able to achieve that goal.”

