Mark Scheifele named NHL Star of the Week, again

For the third time this season, the Winnipeg Jets‘ Mark Schiefele is one of the NHL’s Stars of the Week.

Scheifele was named the league’s second star of the week after scoring the overtime winner in back-to-back games.

Scheifele, 25, had 11 points in four games last week and is currently riding a five-game point streak. He finished the week with five goals and six assists. He joined Kyle Connor as just the second player in franchise history to score overtime goals in consecutive games.

RELATED: Scheifele scores in OT as Jets top league-leading Lightning 5-4

Scheifele was also named the first star in early December. He was the second star of the week at the end of October.

He is now fifth in the NHL in points with 46 and tied for fourth in goals with 21.

It’s the fifth time this season a Jets’ player has been selected as one the NHL’s Stars of the Week, with Patrik Laine and Blake Wheeler also earning the honour this season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets’ Sami Niku sent down to minors

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin was the first star of the week with seven goals in three games last week. Buffalo Sabres centre Jack Eichel picked up the nod for the third star with five goals and four assists.

WATCH: ‘Huge’ to play for Canada in Stanley Cup playoffs, says Scheifele