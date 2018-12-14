Winnipeg Jets’ Sami Niku sent down to minors

The Winnipeg Jets have re-assigned Defenceman Sami Niku to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

Niku suited up in five games for the Jets, but did not register any points.

The reigning AHL Defenceman of the year has five points (1G, 4A) with the Moose so far this season.

The 2015 seventh-round pick will likely spend the rest of the campaign in the minors unless there are more injuries for the Jets.

Winnipeg is coming off a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, and are back in action again on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

