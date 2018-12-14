Sports
December 14, 2018 12:20 pm

Winnipeg Jets’ Sami Niku sent down to minors

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Sami Niku, bottom, of Finland, loses his footing while trying to control the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A A

The Winnipeg Jets have re-assigned Defenceman Sami Niku to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

Niku suited up in five games for the Jets, but did not register any points.

The reigning AHL Defenceman of the year has five points (1G, 4A) with the Moose so far this season.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets battle back to conquer Edmonton Oilers in overtime

The 2015 seventh-round pick will likely spend the rest of the campaign in the minors unless there are more injuries for the Jets.

Winnipeg is coming off a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, and are back in action again on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

WATCH: A sit down with Jets’ coach Paul Maurice

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
Hockey
Manitoba Moose
Manitoba Moose New
NHL
Sami Niku
Sami Niku News
Winnipeg Jets
winnipeg jets news
Winnipeg Sports

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News