Man charged with impaired driving after stop in Bradford: police
A man from Waterloo has been charged with impaired driving after he was stopped by police in Bradford.
According to South Simcoe police, on Friday at 12:15 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding near the Holland Street and Yonge Street intersection.
Police say officers clocked the car driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The officer stopped the vehicle to speak with the driver and allegedly detected signs of impairment and an odour of alcohol.
According to police, he was arrested and transported to the South Division where further testing was conducted.
Police say 29-year-old Jesse Counter of Waterloo has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.
