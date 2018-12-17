Fire at abandoned Saint John home deemed suspicious

A fire at an abandoned home in Saint John on Monday morning has been deemed suspicious.

Crews from Saint John Fire and Rescue responded to the home on Victoria Road at approximately 12:30 a.m., to find a fire in the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained and fought it from the outside.

Nobody was inside the home when it was searched, and it was abandoned with no power, leading investigators to deem the blaze to be suspicious.

One member of Saint John Fire and Rescue was injured when they slipped and fell. They had to leave the scene to be treated for minor injuries but was able to come back and rejoin the team later on.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.