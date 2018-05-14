Vacant building reduced to rubble in Saint John fire

Nothing but rubble remains after a fire in the north end of Saint John overnight on Sunday.

Fire officials say the vacant two-storey building on Rockland Road was fully engulfed when crews arrived shortly before midnight.

The building collapsed about four hours into the blaze.

Four people living nearby were temporarily displaced but have since been allowed back into their homes.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Saint John fire and police departments.