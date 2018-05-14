Canada
May 14, 2018 1:44 pm
Updated: May 14, 2018 1:46 pm

Vacant building reduced to rubble in Saint John fire

By Video Journalist  Global News

A vacant building fire in Saint John saw the structure collapse about four hours into the blaze

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

Nothing but rubble remains after a fire in the north end of Saint John overnight on Sunday.

Fire officials say the vacant two-storey building on Rockland Road was fully engulfed when crews arrived shortly before midnight.

The building collapsed about four hours into the blaze.

READ MORE: 19-year-old New Brunswick man killed in head-on crash

Four people living nearby were temporarily displaced but have since been allowed back into their homes.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Saint John fire and police departments.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
collapse
Fire
New Brunswick
Rockland Road
Rubble
Saint John
Saint John Fire
Saint John police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News