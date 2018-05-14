19-year-old New Brunswick man killed in head-on crash

A New Brunswick man has died following a head-on crash in Williamstown.

RCMP say the collision happened at around 7:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 8. It’s believed a northbound car crossed the centre line and collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The 19-year-old man from Gray Rapids, N.B., who was driving the car died at the scene. The man driving the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They were both the sole occupants of their vehicles.

RCMP are still investigating.