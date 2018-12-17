Education
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after fall at Dundas Junior Public School in Toronto

A child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a fall at Dundas Jr. Public School in east-end Toronto on Dec. 17, 2018.

A 7-year-old child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a railing at an east-end Toronto school.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 11:35 a.m. Monday at Dundas Junior Public School near Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East.

A spokesperson from the Toronto District School Board said the child fell after sliding down the railing of a staircase during lunch hour.

Toronto paramedics said the child was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

“While he was initially unconscious, he regained consciousness before being transported to hospital, where we understand he is responsive,” Ryan Bird said in a statement to Global News.

School officials said the boy’s parents have been notified.

Toronto police said the incident is not considered criminal in nature.

Global News