Child suffers life-threatening injuries after fall at Dundas Junior Public School in Toronto

A 7-year-old child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a railing at an east-end Toronto school.
Emergency crews responded to a call around 11:35 a.m. Monday at Dundas Junior Public School near Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East.
A spokesperson from the Toronto District School Board said the child fell after sliding down the railing of a staircase during lunch hour.
Toronto paramedics said the child was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
READ MORE: Burn injuries of child found in east-end Toronto deemed accident: police
“While he was initially unconscious, he regained consciousness before being transported to hospital, where we understand he is responsive,” Ryan Bird said in a statement to Global News.
School officials said the boy’s parents have been notified.
Toronto police said the incident is not considered criminal in nature.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.