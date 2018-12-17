Taser ineffective on aggressive man in downtown Saskatoon

Saskatoon police patrol officers tried unsuccessfully to Taser a man who was acting aggressively while armed with a knife.

Police said the officers walking a downtown beat Friday afternoon saw a man armed with a knife chasing another man at 21st Street and 1st Avenue.

When they told the man to drop the knife, police said he turned and advanced on the officers.

Officers said he seemed agitated and acted aggressively while holding the knife.

One officer fired a Taser, police said, but it was ineffective.

The man did drop his knife and was taken into custody.

Police later determined the man was under the influence of meth.

The 37-year-old man is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon, and breach of court conditions.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed under Saskatoon Police Service policy.