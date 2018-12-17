New beginnings for annual Sun Youth Organization’s Christmas baskets donations

A new chapter started Monday for Montreal’s Sun Youth Organization as the non-profit handed out its annual Christmas Basket donations from its new location.

After 36 years at the old Baron Byng High School on St-Urbain Street, the famous Sun Youth Christmas baskets were given out at the new location at 6700 Parc Avenue.

Hundreds of registered families lined up filling their bags and suitcases with fresh vegetables and food.

“This is one of the biggest days we have,” said Sun Youth Emergency services coordinator Eric Kingsley.

An estimated 4,000 families are expected to get a food hampers between now and Christmas.

With a blank sheet, organizers got to create a new coordinated space for less fortunate families to hand-pick their hampers.

“It was a lot of work to get things together,” Kingsley said.

Cereal, milk and bags of non-perishable foods lined aisles, giving more of an in-store feel, according to Kingsley.

“It’s a different experience for the shoppers,” Kingsley said. “It’s been very good here at 6700. We’re very happy.”

Shoppers got to roam the rows with their lists of items accompanied by Longueuil Police, who volunteered a helping hand for the event.

Kingsley said donations are not at par compared to last year but the organization expects to see more generosity throughout the week.

Sun Youth will be accepting donations until Dec. 24.

Kingsley says the not-for-profit does not have a preference when it comes to monetary or food donations.

“We handle both. We have room for turkey and if they want to give us cash we have spending power,” Kingsley said.

Students from Monseigneur-Gilles-Gervais School also volunteered in the morning helping shoppers choose between some of the thousands of non-violent toys Sun Youth collected throughout the year.

Families also have the option of home deliveries as Stationnement Montréal will once again hand-deliver food hampers to those who might have difficulty carrying them home.