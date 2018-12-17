Cause of $250K house fire in Saskatoon under investigation

Damage is estimated at $250,000 after a house fire in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they received a 911 call early Saturday morning reporting smoke in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue W.

Crews confirmed smoke was coming from a single family home at 216 Ave. W South.

Firefighters said when forced open the front door of the vacant and boarded up house, flames started coming through the roof.

A defensive attack strategy was set up, according to fire department officials, and additional lines were set up to protect an adjacent property.

The fire was brought under control in under 30 minutes.

A search by firefighters confirmed the house was vacant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.