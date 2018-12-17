Winnipeg’s ‘Bannock Lady’ marks six years of feeding the city’s homeless

Althea Guiboche spent months living without a home, and that’s one of the things that motivated her to begin serving hundreds of hot meals to Winnipeg’s homeless.

“You get to make a difference in someone’s life, and let them know that someone else cares about them,”

Six years ago, Guiboche started a charity called Got Bannock. The goal is to prepare and hand out food to 300 people on the third Sunday of every month.

“You get to see who you’re helping, and you get to see first hand the gratitude that they have for your support.”

Her team of volunteers includes Rhonda Taylor and her 12-year-old daughter Lexi.

“It’s always something that I’ve always done as a young person, and I wanted my daughter to be able to have that same exposure to volunteering and understanding of what goes on in our community,” Taylor says.

The mother-daughter duo has been volunteering for “Got Bannock.”

“I like to help people and I like to cook as well so it’s really fun to cook the food here and then go hand it out. People are always so grateful,” Lexi Taylor said.

Cooking hundreds of meals hours before handing them out gets stressful the odd time, but Guiboche says staying loose in the kitchen helps the ladies stay on track.

“We have fun in here. We’re always laughing and joking. It’s fun to make food as a team.”

The food is handed out in the afternoon at the corner of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue.