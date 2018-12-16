Regina police searching for suspect who allegedly threatened man with knife

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife at a man on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard around 2 p.m. with reports that a man who had allegedly stolen an item from a business then threatened another man with a knife.

READ MORE: Regina police investigate after man found dead outside College Avenue home

No one was injured in the incident, and the suspect fled the area eastbound on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid- to late-20s who stands about six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).