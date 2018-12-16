Halifax police charge motorists after Bedford Highway speeding incident

Halifax Regional Police have charged two men with stunting after officers spotted two vehicles driving at a “high rate of speed” on the Bedford Highway on Saturday.

Police say the vehicles were seen heading towards Sackville, N.S., at 10:40 p.m., and units eventually stopped both cars separately on Highway 101 and Highway 102.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP close Highway 104 after fatal crash near Broadway

A 28-year-old male from Halifax and an 18-year-old male from Hammonds Plains, N.S., were charged with stunting under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

As a result of the stunting charge, both drivers have had their licenses suspended for one week and their vehicles were seized.

WATCH: Sackville Drive driving complaints prompt RCMP to step up patrols (2017)