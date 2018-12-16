Crime
December 16, 2018 12:33 pm

Halifax police charge motorists after Bedford Highway speeding incident

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged two men with stunting.

Alexander Quon/Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police have charged two men with stunting after officers spotted two vehicles driving at a “high rate of speed” on the Bedford Highway on Saturday.

Police say the vehicles were seen heading towards Sackville, N.S., at 10:40 p.m., and units eventually stopped both cars separately on Highway 101 and Highway 102.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP close Highway 104 after fatal crash near Broadway

A 28-year-old male from Halifax and an 18-year-old male from Hammonds Plains, N.S., were charged with stunting under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

As a result of the stunting charge, both drivers have had their licenses suspended for one week and their vehicles were seized.

WATCH: Sackville Drive driving complaints prompt RCMP to step up patrols (2017)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bedford Highway
Crime
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Hammonds Plains
HRP
Motor Vehicle Act
Nova Scotia
Sackville
stunting

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News